I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

After finishing at $77.75 in the prior trading day, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at $77.89, up 0.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616943 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when SHEARES BRADLEY T sold 11,243 shares for $82.07 per share. The transaction valued at 922,713 led to the insider holds 38,861 shares of the business.

Connett Bradford C sold 6,840 shares of HSIC for $552,056 on Dec 21. The CEO, NA Distribution Group now owns 55,412 shares after completing the transaction at $80.71 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, McGlynn Lorelei, who serves as the SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer of the company, sold 15,341 shares for $80.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,238,049 and left with 73,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 911.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 5.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.84 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $4.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.11B. As of the current estimate, Henry Schein Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.33B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.08B and the low estimate is $12.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.