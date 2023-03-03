I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).

The price of IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed at $23.67 in the last session, down -2.59% from day before closing price of $24.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1802864 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ISEE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Westby Keith sold 15,000 shares for $25.05 per share. The transaction valued at 375,750 led to the insider holds 46,354 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of ISEE for $476,400 on Feb 02. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 46,354 shares after completing the transaction at $23.82 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Westby Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.03 each. As a result, the insider received 460,600 and left with 66,354 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ISEE traded on average about 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 9.52M, compared to 10.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.78.