In spite of 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QFIN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.00, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $21.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149914 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QFIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QFIN traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.39M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 5.15M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, QFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $617.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $617.21M to a low estimate of $617.21M. As of the current estimate, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $614.43M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.