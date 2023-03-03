In spite of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (NYSE:STNG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) closed at $58.91 down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $60.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266303 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $38 from $34 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STNG has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 55.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STNG is 0.80, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 3.50% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.88 and a low estimate of $2.42, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.36, with high estimates of $4.87 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.08 and $9.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.55. EPS for the following year is $9.91, with 10 analysts recommending between $14.84 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $453.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $490.48M to a low estimate of $338.7M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.91M, an estimated increase of 206.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.06M, an increase of 124.10% less than the figure of $206.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $475.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.79M, up 174.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $844M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.