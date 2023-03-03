In spite of The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed at $98.92 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $98.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7769770 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Walt Disney Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1949.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $125 to $115.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares for $103.44 per share. The transaction valued at 117,818 led to the insider holds 30,908 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares of DIS for $120,408 on Jan 24. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 32,047 shares after completing the transaction at $105.71 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, McCarthy Christine M, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 42,533 shares for $98.46 each. As a result, the insider received 4,187,799 and left with 181,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $148.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DIS has traded an average of 12.96M shares per day and 8.99M over the past ten days. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.95M, compared to 20.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.5B to a low estimate of $20.93B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $20.27B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.95B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.34B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.75B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.72B and the low estimate is $90.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.