In the case of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), what’s next?

The closing price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) was $396.08 for the day, up 3.38% from the previous closing price of $383.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649951 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $397.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $377.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $355.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $350 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $395.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,358,180 led to the insider holds 625,850 shares of the business.

Shah Dharmesh sold 22,000 shares of HUBS for $8,906,648 on Feb 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,437,416 shares after completing the transaction at $404.85 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Bueker Kathryn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $410.00 each. As a result, the insider received 164,000 and left with 34,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $541.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 334.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 314.49.

Shares Statistics:

HUBS traded an average of 733.09K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $452.25M to a low estimate of $444M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.31M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.51M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $489M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $456.79M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.