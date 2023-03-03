In the case of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), what’s next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed the day trading at $16.16 up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $16.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205403 shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 04, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when RUSH ROBERT sold 3,668 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 61,368 led to the insider holds 58,229 shares of the business.

VINAR JASON sold 1,949 shares of TWO for $32,607 on Feb 27. The Vice President & COO now owns 33,046 shares after completing the transaction at $16.73 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, HANSON ALECIA, who serves as the Vice President & CAO of the company, sold 1,684 shares for $16.73 each. As a result, the insider received 28,173 and left with 23,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $22.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWO traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWO traded about 937.45k shares per day. A total of 86.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Dividends & Splits

TWO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.51. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $13.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.6M to a low estimate of $6.4M. As of the current estimate, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $22.53M, an estimated decrease of -38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.21M, a decrease of -33.60% over than the figure of -$38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.15M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.1M and the low estimate is $61.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.