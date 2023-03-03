In What Direction Will Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) Stock Goes From Here?

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) closed the day trading at $65.62 up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $65.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2205450 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of K, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On August 05, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $74.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Lance Rodrigo sold 2,975 shares for $67.79 per share. The transaction valued at 201,675 led to the insider holds 14,935 shares of the business.

AMAYA NICOLAS sold 5,700 shares of K for $389,091 on Feb 23. The Senior Vice President now owns 20,166 shares after completing the transaction at $68.26 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, PILNICK GARY H, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 22,197 shares for $68.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,527,440 and left with 23,464 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, K traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, K traded about 2.27M shares per day. A total of 346.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.19M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.76M, compared to 12.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

K’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 2.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.53 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.94B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.07B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.73B and the low estimate is $15.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.