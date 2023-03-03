In What Direction Will Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s (NYSE:KOS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) was $7.60 for the day, down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3760207 shares were traded. KOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9.60 from $10 previously.

On February 09, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.30 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Dearlove Sir Richard Billing sold 147,000 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 977,771 led to the insider holds 133,615 shares of the business.

Franklin Roy A. sold 20,732 shares of KOS for $147,197 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 52,009 shares after completing the transaction at $7.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kosmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.60.

Shares Statistics:

KOS traded an average of 6.31M shares per day over the past three months and 6.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 443.37M. Insiders hold about 2.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.85M with a Short Ratio of 22.18M, compared to 20.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $534.61M to a low estimate of $527M. As of the current estimate, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $572.61M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.49M, a decrease of -14.50% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 63.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.