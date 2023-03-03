Invest in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $35.99 in the prior trading day, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $30.50, down -15.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10684587 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 715.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when ROSATI MARIO M sold 98,083 shares for $36.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,572,379 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II sold 30,043 shares of AEHR for $1,071,333 on Feb 06. The VP of Engineering now owns 162,114 shares after completing the transaction at $35.66 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, ROSATI MARIO M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,943 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,014,610 and left with 98,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $37.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 908.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $16.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.04M to a low estimate of $15.04M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $15.28M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.65M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.92M and the low estimate is $99.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.