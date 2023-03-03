Invest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at $14.54 in the last session, down -1.76% from day before closing price of $14.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607373 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,370 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 20,686 led to the insider holds 58,813 shares of the business.

Kelly Thomas Patrick sold 1,370 shares of DCPH for $20,686 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,795 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Pitman Jama, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,159 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 17,500 and left with 45,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCPH traded on average about 801.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 655.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 7.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $34.9M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.22M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.42M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.1M and the low estimate is $161M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.