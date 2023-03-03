Investing in Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bioventus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.41, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1861969 shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Nosenzo John sold 65,963 shares for $11.12 per share. The transaction valued at 733,502 led to the insider holds 83,932 shares of the business.

Pavesio Alessandra sold 32,997 shares of BVS for $368,425 on Apr 04. The SVP & Chief Science Officer now owns 148,309 shares after completing the transaction at $11.17 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, D’Adamio Anthony, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 16,016 shares for $11.19 each. As a result, the insider received 179,238 and left with 40,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7497.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BVS traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.26M. Insiders hold about 15.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $132.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133M to a low estimate of $132.4M. As of the current estimate, Bioventus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.41M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.77M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.03M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $430.9M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.59M and the low estimate is $549M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.