Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) closed at $468.78 down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $469.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886814 shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $471.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $465.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elevance Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $575 from $535 previously.

On August 22, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $490 to $580.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $549.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $440.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 488.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 489.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELV has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 961.42k over the past ten days. A total of 238.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.99 and a low estimate of $8.96, while EPS last year was $8.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.82, with high estimates of $9.04 and low estimates of $8.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.31 and $32.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.75. EPS for the following year is $36.96, with 18 analysts recommending between $37.55 and $36.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $41.44B to a low estimate of $40.27B. As of the current estimate, Elevance Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.89B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.02B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.66B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.9B and the low estimate is $165.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.