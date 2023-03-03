Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed at $63.95 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $63.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231108 shares were traded. QSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $73.

Stephens reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Cil Jose E. sold 264,461 shares for $65.64 per share. The transaction valued at 17,359,233 led to the insider holds 187,414 shares of the business.

Cil Jose E. sold 21,998 shares of QSR for $1,430,756 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 177,293 shares after completing the transaction at $65.04 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Kobza Joshua, who serves as the COO of the company, sold 19,079 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,240,923 and left with 377,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $68.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QSR has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 304.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 6.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QSR is 2.20, from 2.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.01B and the low estimate is $6.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.