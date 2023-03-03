Investing in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) closed at $150.24 down -3.20% from its previous closing price of $155.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3522347 shares were traded. PNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $176.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when DEMCHAK WILLIAM S bought 6,550 shares for $153.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,639 led to the insider holds 482,924 shares of the business.

Deborah Guild sold 2,833 shares of PNC for $452,307 on Nov 17. The Executive Vice President now owns 20,527 shares after completing the transaction at $159.66 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Lyons Michael P., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $166.96 each. As a result, the insider received 584,355 and left with 174,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $199.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNC has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 406.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 5.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNC is 6.00, from 4.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $3.25, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.26 and $11.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.76. EPS for the following year is $15.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.45 and $13.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.66B to a low estimate of $5.57B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.56B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.12B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.47B and the low estimate is $22.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.