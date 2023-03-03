Is Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) closed at $3.38 in the last session, up 2.74% from day before closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2949591 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Pello Jason H. sold 43,603 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 118,600 led to the insider holds 969,184 shares of the business.

Robinson Heidi sold 18,900 shares of NRDY for $58,911 on Feb 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 1,124,803 shares after completing the transaction at $3.12 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Robinson Heidi, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 33,946 shares for $3.06 each. As a result, the insider received 103,739 and left with 1,143,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $5.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5322.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDY traded on average about 707.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.14M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.1M to a low estimate of $39.14M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.02M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.74M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.46M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.66M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $203.5M and the low estimate is $187.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.