Is Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $79.80 in the prior trading day, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed at $80.35, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618431 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $73 to $70.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on September 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $88.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 915.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.17M. Shares short for PLNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $271.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $291M to a low estimate of $260.87M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.64M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.82M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215.78M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $926.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.