Is Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $7.30 in the prior trading day, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) closed at $7.32, up 0.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171356 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 31,909 led to the insider holds 58,517 shares of the business.

Stark Eugene S bought 2,000 shares of PSEC for $13,100 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 52,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Van Dask Kristin Lea, who serves as the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of the company, bought 2,650 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,478 and bolstered with 53,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 399.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.07M. Insiders hold about 27.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.61% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 6.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PSEC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.01.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $218.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.43M to a low estimate of $201.98M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $181.43M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.72M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $929.83M and the low estimate is $807.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.