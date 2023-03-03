Is this a Prime Time To acquire Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) stock

The price of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) closed at $29.46 in the last session, up 5.33% from day before closing price of $27.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2989452 shares were traded. FTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Cella Peter L. bought 5,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 122,650 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Catalano Anna C bought 4,000 shares of FTDR for $100,000 on May 25. The Director now owns 20,595 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, COBB WILLIAM C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $25.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 255,100 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontdoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTDR has reached a high of $33.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTDR traded on average about 672.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 737.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Shares short for FTDR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 5.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $335.21M to a low estimate of $330M. As of the current estimate, Frontdoor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.09M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.