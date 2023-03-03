Is this a Prime Time To acquire Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock

The price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $10.10 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $10.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17146104 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 297.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares for $10.15 per share. The transaction valued at 131,919 led to the insider holds 491,330 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 62,913 shares of SNAP for $695,667 on Feb 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 5,024,121 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, O’Sullivan Michael J., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 61,001 shares for $11.06 each. As a result, the insider received 674,641 and left with 1,282,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $39.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAP traded on average about 31.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 56.12M with a Short Ratio of 54.29M, compared to 65.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 31 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $983.4M. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.