Is Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) closed at $40.79 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $40.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514626 shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

On August 04, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $37.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Schnorr Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares for $32.01 per share. The transaction valued at 48,015 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Chopin Brian M sold 8,500 shares of HCC for $289,000 on May 18. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,545 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $41.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCC traded on average about 590.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 944.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.12M. Insiders hold about 1.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.23% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 4.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.40% and a Short% of Float of 11.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCC is 0.28, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.24 and $12.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.39. EPS for the following year is $7, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $446.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.66M to a low estimate of $416.7M. As of the current estimate, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.55M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.46M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 72.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.