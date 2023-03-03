It’s a good day to be an Galapagos NV (GLPG) shareholder

In the latest session, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) closed at $36.67 down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $37.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611658 shares were traded. GLPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Galapagos NV’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $47.20 from $49 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $61.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Galapagos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 407.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 573.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLPG has reached a high of $72.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLPG has traded an average of 224.96K shares per day and 409.68k over the past ten days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.97M. Shares short for GLPG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 867.4k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.95, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.08, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.34 and -$6.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $126.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $165.55M to a low estimate of $70.89M. As of the current estimate, Galapagos NV’s year-ago sales were $170.19M, an estimated decrease of -25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.65M, a decrease of -17.50% over than the figure of -$25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $628.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $494.13M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.71M and the low estimate is $339.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.