It’s an appealing income play to consider HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

The price of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) closed at $52.08 in the last session, up 1.11% from day before closing price of $51.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2522909 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DINO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $52 from $58 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $68.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when LEE JAMES H sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 per share. The transaction valued at 211,675 led to the insider holds 57,101 shares of the business.

Holding Carol Orme sold 5,000,000 shares of DINO for $241,000,000 on Dec 14. The 10% Owner now owns 40,822,762 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Jennings Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,500 shares for $63.46 each. As a result, the insider received 2,887,542 and left with 242,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DINO traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 22.60% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.84 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.62 and $13.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.79. EPS for the following year is $9.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.49B to a low estimate of $5.81B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.62B, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.3B, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 106.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.79B and the low estimate is $22.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.