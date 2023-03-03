It’s an appealing income play to consider Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

The price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) closed at $11.19 in the last session, up 3.42% from day before closing price of $10.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776886 shares were traded. RRGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRGB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hart Gerard Johan bought 14,293 shares for $7.64 per share. The transaction valued at 109,241 led to the insider holds 158,656 shares of the business.

PACE DAVID bought 14,492 shares of RRGB for $99,995 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 46,081 shares after completing the transaction at $6.90 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Conforti Thomas G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,769 shares for $6.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,032 and bolstered with 27,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRGB has reached a high of $18.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRGB traded on average about 301.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 469.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.18M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RRGB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 15.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $289.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.7M to a low estimate of $280.72M. As of the current estimate, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.38M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.45M, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $383.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.