It’s an appealing income play to consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)

The price of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) closed at $37.37 in the last session, down -7.39% from day before closing price of $40.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423465 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XENE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.80 and its Current Ratio is at 41.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 28, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when PATOU GARY sold 1,937 shares for $34.79 per share. The transaction valued at 67,390 led to the insider holds 23,573 shares of the business.

PATOU GARY sold 2,057 shares of XENE for $70,610 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 23,573 shares after completing the transaction at $34.33 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, AULIN SHERRY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,355 shares for $39.57 each. As a result, the insider received 607,597 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 175.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $41.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XENE traded on average about 372.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XENE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.44M, down -34.00% from the average estimate.