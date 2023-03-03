It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) closed the day trading at $152.45 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $152.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8759489 shares were traded. JNJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JNJ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $161.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $170.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $175.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Wolk Joseph J sold 14,781 shares for $179.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,654,661 led to the insider holds 35,812 shares of the business.

McEvoy Ashley sold 73,323 shares of JNJ for $12,865,801 on Nov 30. The EVP, WW Chair, MedTech now owns 41,813 shares after completing the transaction at $175.47 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Taubert Jennifer L, who serves as the EVP, WW Chair, Pharmaceuticals of the company, sold 76,923 shares for $176.78 each. As a result, the insider received 13,598,402 and left with 126,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has reached a high of $186.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JNJ traded about 7.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JNJ traded about 9.66M shares per day. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.60B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JNJ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.77M, compared to 9.98M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Dividends & Splits

JNJ’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.52, up from 4.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 65.10% for JNJ, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.68 and a low estimate of $2.34, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $10.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.51. EPS for the following year is $10.92, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.4 and $10.49.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $23.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.46B to a low estimate of $23.3B. As of the current estimate, Johnson & Johnson’s year-ago sales were $23.43B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.51B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.97B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.94B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.56B and the low estimate is $98.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.