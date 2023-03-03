Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) closed the day trading at $11.03 down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $11.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516637 shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LADR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when McCormack Pamela sold 40,000 shares for $12.42 per share. The transaction valued at 496,800 led to the insider holds 713,209 shares of the business.

Harris Brian sold 30,000 shares of LADR for $376,200 on Apr 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,058,482 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Porcella Kelly Amanda, who serves as the Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 235,000 and left with 150,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LADR traded about 645.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LADR traded about 676.08k shares per day. A total of 124.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

LADR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.05.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $87.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.2M to a low estimate of $79.84M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $56.2M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.01M, an increase of 39.40% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.52M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $410.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $410.1M and the low estimate is $410.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.