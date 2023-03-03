SCHW (The Charles Schwab Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $76.09 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $77.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8569640 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1676.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $75 from $92 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $98.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Murtagh Nigel J sold 10,796 shares for $80.23 per share. The transaction valued at 866,145 led to the insider holds 57,322 shares of the business.

Ruffel Charles A. sold 5,176 shares of SCHW for $418,656 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 12,073 shares after completing the transaction at $80.88 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Schwab Charles R., who serves as the Co-Chairman of the company, sold 28,775 shares for $80.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,320,756 and left with 59,911,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $93.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHW has traded an average of 7.76M shares per day and 6.11M over the past ten days. A total of 1.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.69B. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 17.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 1.00, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $5.25B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.67B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.51B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.73B and the low estimate is $23.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.