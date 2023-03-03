The name AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) closed at $154.90 down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $156.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1360347 shares were traded. ABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $169.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when COLLIS STEVEN H sold 10,499 shares for $159.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,672,281 led to the insider holds 257,967 shares of the business.

Krikorian Lazarus sold 5,711 shares of ABC for $889,888 on Feb 07. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,732 shares after completing the transaction at $155.82 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 10,499 shares for $164.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,724,776 and left with 257,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $174.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABC has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 204.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABC is 1.94, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 22.40% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.36 and a low estimate of $3.1, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.72 and $11.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.64. EPS for the following year is $12.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.81 and $12.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $60.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $61.01B to a low estimate of $59.72B. As of the current estimate, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $57.72B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.36B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.93B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.59B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.47B and the low estimate is $263.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.