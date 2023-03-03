There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Abcam plc (ABCM) can be one of them

The closing price of Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) was $15.03 for the day, up 3.37% from the previous closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924018 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABCM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abcam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 417.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1070.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.17.

Shares Statistics:

ABCM traded an average of 735.91K shares per day over the past three months and 579.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.25M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 400.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 1.71M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.