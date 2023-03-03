There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) can be one of them

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed the day trading at $80.79 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $82.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5524948 shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $83 from $88 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Harmon Damien sold 2,500 shares for $79.99 per share. The transaction valued at 199,975 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 366,100 shares of BBY for $29,999,014 on Nov 28. The Chairman Emeritus now owns 590,148 shares after completing the transaction at $81.94 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo, who serves as the President, Best Buy Health of the company, sold 28 shares for $64.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,808 and left with 21,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 52.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $112.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBY traded about 2.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBY traded about 2.35M shares per day. A total of 225.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 10.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

BBY’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.52, up from 2.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 47.00% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.87 and $6.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.27 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $14.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.31B to a low estimate of $14.36B. As of the current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.36B, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.08B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.12B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.14B and the low estimate is $43.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.