There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) can be one of them

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) closed the day trading at $35.31 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $35.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472925 shares were traded. RPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RPRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 316.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Lloyd George W. sold 25,000 shares for $37.27 per share. The transaction valued at 931,658 led to the insider holds 325,000 shares of the business.

Urist Marshall sold 23,333 shares of RPRX for $870,239 on Feb 22. The EVP, Research & Investments now owns 46,667 shares after completing the transaction at $37.30 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, RIGGS RORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,990 shares for $42.07 each. As a result, the insider received 840,939 and left with 136,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 321.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RPRX traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RPRX traded about 2.2M shares per day. A total of 442.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 7.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

RPRX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.71 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.67. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $937.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $490.36M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $576M, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $634.8M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $634.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $634.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.