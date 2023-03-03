There is a good chance Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $106.65 in the prior trading day, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) closed at $107.01, up 0.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5077846 shares were traded. MRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $130.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Romanelli Joseph sold 5,000 shares for $108.22 per share. The transaction valued at 541,100 led to the insider holds 20,284 shares of the business.

MIZELL STEVEN sold 1,815 shares of MRK for $198,017 on Feb 13. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 33,085 shares after completing the transaction at $109.10 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, MIZELL STEVEN, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $107.00 each. As a result, the insider received 535,006 and left with 34,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $115.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.22M with a Short Ratio of 19.47M, compared to 20.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRK’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.48, compared to 2.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.11 and $6.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $8.55, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.09 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $13.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.27B to a low estimate of $12.44B. As of the current estimate, Merck & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.9B, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.22B, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.9B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.28B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.32B and the low estimate is $59.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.