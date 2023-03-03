There is a good chance Transocean Ltd. (RIG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $7.36 in the last session, up 3.95% from day before closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29670192 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Tonnel David A sold 24,857 shares for $7.38 per share. The transaction valued at 183,445 led to the insider holds 368,067 shares of the business.

Adamson Keelan sold 50,026 shares of RIG for $357,686 on Feb 13. The PRESIDENT AND COO now owns 342,549 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Tonnel David A, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 43,668 shares for $6.94 each. As a result, the insider received 303,056 and left with 233,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIG traded on average about 22.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 726.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 125.46M with a Short Ratio of 131.28M, compared to 123.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.38% and a Short% of Float of 18.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $619.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $661M to a low estimate of $591.69M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $621M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.4M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $748.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $644.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.