There Is Still Room For Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) was $1.14 for the day, up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5367990 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATXI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0740.

Shares Statistics:

ATXI traded an average of 795.60K shares per day over the past three months and 75.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20M. Insiders hold about 17.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 287.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 104.54k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.