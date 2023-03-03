There Is Still Room For Humana Inc. (HUM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed the day trading at $495.76 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $496.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815000 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $498.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $491.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $652 from $575 previously.

On October 26, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $514 to $576.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $494 to $549.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares for $505.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,890,233 led to the insider holds 70,040 shares of the business.

Huval Timothy S. sold 2,628 shares of HUM for $1,341,080 on Feb 27. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 4,968 shares after completing the transaction at $510.30 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Ventura Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,048 shares for $507.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,040,328 and left with 4,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $410.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 498.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 493.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUM traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUM traded about 924.25k shares per day. A total of 125.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

HUM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.54, up from 2.58 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.18 and a low estimate of $9.04, while EPS last year was $8.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.84, with high estimates of $9.66 and low estimates of $8.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.64 and $28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.11. EPS for the following year is $32.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $32.72 and $31.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $26.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.88B to a low estimate of $25.91B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.08B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.36B, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.3B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.99B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.56B and the low estimate is $108.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.