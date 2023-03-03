There Is Still Room For Pinterest Inc. (PINS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) was $25.34 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $24.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15631233 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PINS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Gavini Naveen sold 52,190 shares for $24.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,294,114 led to the insider holds 374,996 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares of PINS for $197,325 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 206,715 shares after completing the transaction at $26.31 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Sharp Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 54,884 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,257 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.96.

Shares Statistics:

PINS traded an average of 12.11M shares per day over the past three months and 11.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.83M with a Short Ratio of 31.26M, compared to 32.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $613.9M to a low estimate of $582.3M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $574.88M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.82M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $637.4M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.15B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.