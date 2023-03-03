There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TIM S.A. (TIMB).

In the latest session, TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) closed at $11.61 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605866 shares were traded. TIMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TIM S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIMB has traded an average of 593.51K shares per day and 594.46k over the past ten days. A total of 483.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.31M. Insiders hold about 68.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 949.09k with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 825.86k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TIMB is 0.76, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.