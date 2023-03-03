There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

The closing price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was $80.44 for the day, up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $78.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59990385 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 12,500 shares for $85.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,625 led to the insider holds 108,442 shares of the business.

KUMAR DEVINDER sold 32,000 shares of AMD for $2,649,864 on Feb 14. The EVP now owns 555,750 shares after completing the transaction at $82.81 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Bergman Rick, who serves as the EVP, Computing & Graphics of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $85.88 each. As a result, the insider received 257,640 and left with 155,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $125.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.59.

Shares Statistics:

AMD traded an average of 56.02M shares per day over the past three months and 50.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.12M with a Short Ratio of 31.50M, compared to 33.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 32 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.