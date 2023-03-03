There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed the day trading at $103.72 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $101.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327393 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $119 from $135 previously.

On September 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $134 to $128.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $136.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when MINOR ANASTASIA bought 2,500 shares for $107.50 per share. The transaction valued at 268,750 led to the insider holds 4,462 shares of the business.

Brown Marcus V sold 12,500 shares of ETR for $1,326,250 on Feb 27. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 9,129 shares after completing the transaction at $106.10 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, FISACKERLY HALEY, who serves as the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of the company, sold 3,890 shares for $108.42 each. As a result, the insider received 421,769 and left with 1,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $126.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETR traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETR traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 203.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

ETR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.28, up from 3.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.47 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.86 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Entergy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.72B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.46B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.