There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)

The closing price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) was $2.13 for the day, down -3.18% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557704 shares were traded. ORMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.50 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $30 previously.

On February 18, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On April 20, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Rabinowitz Michael sold 13,325 shares for $12.55 per share. The transaction valued at 167,195 led to the insider holds 126,143 shares of the business.

RAKIN KEVIN sold 10,000 shares of ORMP for $94,096 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 46,661 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORMP has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5347.

Shares Statistics:

ORMP traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 847.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORMP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.77M and the low estimate is $56.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,824.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.