This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

In the latest session, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) closed at $67.16 up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $66.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020787 shares were traded. ELS stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4190.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $93.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELS has reached a high of $83.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELS has traded an average of 777.23K shares per day and 689.02k over the past ten days. A total of 185.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.02M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 3.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ELS is 1.79, from 1.39 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.04. The current Payout Ratio is 103.90% for ELS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $350M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $350M. As of the current estimate, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $358.29M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $356M, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $356M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.