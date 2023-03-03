This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

As of close of business last night, Pegasystems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $46.18, up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $46.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552231 shares were traded. PEGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PEGA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $36 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Akgonul Rifat Kerim sold 1,622 shares for $48.59 per share. The transaction valued at 78,813 led to the insider holds 50,592 shares of the business.

Trefler Leon sold 1,622 shares of PEGA for $81,100 on Feb 16. The Chief of Clients and Markets now owns 27,488 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, who serves as the VP of Finance & CAO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $39.85 each. As a result, the insider received 39,850 and left with 1,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $86.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PEGA traded 383.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.89M. Insiders hold about 39.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, PEGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.32 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $336.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $357M to a low estimate of $320.8M. As of the current estimate, Pegasystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.18M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $388.62M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.