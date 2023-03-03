Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

The closing price of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was $25.32 for the day, up 3.30% from the previous closing price of $24.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9165776 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.57.

Shares Statistics:

LI traded an average of 9.00M shares per day over the past three months and 7.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 975.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.07M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.97M with a Short Ratio of 31.99M, compared to 29.54M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.51B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 75.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B, an increase of 94.70% over than the figure of $75.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, up 78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.26B and the low estimate is $9.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 98.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.