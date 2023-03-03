Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

The closing price of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) was $21.55 for the day, up 7.75% from the previous closing price of $20.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543228 shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On February 02, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $20.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.78.

Shares Statistics:

MLTX traded an average of 111.28K shares per day over the past three months and 216.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 612.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 612.84k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.76.