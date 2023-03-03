Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

The closing price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) was $14.89 for the day, up 3.91% from the previous closing price of $14.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2605513 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.75.

Shares Statistics:

PTEN traded an average of 2.98M shares per day over the past three months and 3.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.46M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.25M with a Short Ratio of 16.54M, compared to 8.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $819M to a low estimate of $667.3M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.38M, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $820.22M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $734.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.