Update from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): A steady trajectory

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) closed the day trading at $69.19 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $69.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6067327 shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BMY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Caforio Giovanni sold 240,000 shares for $74.65 per share. The transaction valued at 17,916,000 led to the insider holds 236,104 shares of the business.

Powell Ann sold 11,183 shares of BMY for $835,258 on Feb 06. The EVP, Chief Human Resources now owns 23,043 shares after completing the transaction at $74.69 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Powell Ann, who serves as the EVP, Chief Human Resources of the company, sold 16,250 shares for $80.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,307,312 and left with 34,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $81.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BMY traded about 8.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BMY traded about 6.6M shares per day. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.96M with a Short Ratio of 17.72M, compared to 24.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

BMY’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.28, up from 1.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98. The current Payout Ratio is 72.60% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.24 and $7.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.08. EPS for the following year is $8.21, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.89 and $7.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $11.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.73B to a low estimate of $11.3B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.65B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.97B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.73B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.16B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.95B and the low estimate is $46.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.