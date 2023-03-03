Update from GoPro Inc. (GPRO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) was $5.30 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $5.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079946 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 372.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 76,011 shares for $5.66 per share. The transaction valued at 430,161 led to the insider holds 414,571 shares of the business.

ZALAZNICK LAUREN sold 50,000 shares of GPRO for $289,210 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 86,946 shares after completing the transaction at $5.78 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Saltman Eve T., who serves as the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of the company, sold 41,346 shares for $5.89 each. As a result, the insider received 243,346 and left with 141,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.73.

Shares Statistics:

GPRO traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 7.21M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $166M to a low estimate of $164M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $216.71M, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.67M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.