Update from McKesson Corporation (MCK): A steady trajectory

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed the day trading at $347.34 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $351.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960089 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $351.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $346.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $343 to $378.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Avila Nancy sold 161 shares for $370.02 per share. The transaction valued at 59,573 led to the insider holds 4,631 shares of the business.

TYLER BRIAN S. sold 7,416 shares of MCK for $2,818,080 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 75,737 shares after completing the transaction at $380.00 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Schechter Lori A., who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $379.79 each. As a result, the insider received 949,475 and left with 4,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $401.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $271.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 372.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 355.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCK traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCK traded about 820.98k shares per day. A total of 139.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 3.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

MCK’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.16, up from 1.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 8.90% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.31 and a low estimate of $7.05, while EPS last year was $5.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.95, with high estimates of $6.18 and low estimates of $5.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.06 and $25.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.96. EPS for the following year is $26.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $26.9 and $26.15.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $67.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.57B to a low estimate of $67.45B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $66.1B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.75B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.32B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.97B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.33B and the low estimate is $278B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.