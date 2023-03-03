Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $54.40 in the last session, up 3.50% from day before closing price of $52.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719853 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $55.31 per share. The transaction valued at 207,412 led to the insider holds 95,657 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTLE traded on average about 706.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.59 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.29, with high estimates of $8.97 and low estimates of $3.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.39 and $19.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.47. EPS for the following year is $26.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $40.98 and $18.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $383M to a low estimate of $241M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $470.22M, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $321.43M, a decrease of -39.60% less than the figure of -$33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $378M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.